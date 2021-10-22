Borussia Dortmund sit just a point below Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table after eight games, due in no small part to the regular goal supply from their world-class front man, Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old has plundered nine goals and provided four assists in just six German top-flight matches so far this season, according to transfermarkt.

To that end, he remains the focal point of his side’s attacking output, so the fact that he’s injured again just after returning from a previous issue is going to hit them hard.

With many other clubs casting envious eyes in Dortmund’s direction, there’ll potentially be concern that the player seems susceptible to picking up knocks and niggles.

If it’s a pattern that continues over the course of the rest of the 2021/22 campaign, there’s every chance that potential employers will think twice about hiring a player who could well become one of the best played footballers in history.

? Marco Rose: “Thomas Meunier won’t be able to play, Nico Schulz has a torn hamstring and Erling Haaland won’t play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury.” — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 22, 2021

According to a tweet from the official Dortmund account, manager, Marco Rose noted that “Erling Haaland won’t play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury.”

An extended period on the sidelines means another lengthy period of rehabilitation, and that will ensure that the Norwegian may not be back up to 100 percent match fitness for some while.

His team-mates will have to step up in the meantime, to give them the best chance of overhauling Bayern later on in the campaign.

Once Haaland returns, there’ll surely be a keenness to see how well he responds to another setback, both from Dortmund’s point of view as well as those clubs across the continent that may have a vested interest.