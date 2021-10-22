Chelsea set to return on-loan star and pursue alternative midfield option

Deadline day of this summer’s transfer window saw Chelsea finalise a season-long loan for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. However, despite arriving in London with a huge reputation, the Spanish midfielder’s time in the country’s capital, so far, has fallen way short of expectations.

Although the Blues are understood to have successfully negotiated an option to purchase the midfielder at the end of the season for around £34m, according to recent reports, Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to trigger the clause.

That’s according to a recent report from La Razon, who claims the Champions League winners are considering sending Niguez back to his La Liga parent club once his loan comes to an end.

Having featured in just three matches, in all competitions, so far this season, it is becoming increasingly more apparent that Niguez is struggling to convince Tuchel that he is worthy of a place in his midfield.

Interestingly, the same outlet has also noted that despite Niguez’s disappointing form, the Blues are still keen to add a new midfielder to their ranks and one name they’re interested in is Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic.

Brozovic’s contract runs out next summer, which would mean that should the Croatian fail to extend his deal, he would be free to agree a pre-contract with a foreign club as early as January 2022.

Given the current situation surrounding both players, it is understandable why Tuchel may be leaning in favour of Brozovic.

On the verge of being able for a fraction of the price that Niguez would, the Inter Milan man, who continues to impress in Italy’s top-flight, could very well prove to be one of the shrewdest signings in the club’s recent history.