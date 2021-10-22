So far, so good it would seem for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The Portuguese has been the match winner for the Red Devils in their last two Champions League group matches and has delivered in Premier League matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side too.

For all intents and purposes, the move back to Old Trafford, thus far, has been a real success for all concerned, however, the flip side is that Juventus were left floundering at the back end of the summer transfer window.

That’s something that Bianconeri talisman, Giorgio Chiellini, recognised, noting that Ronaldo should’ve left Juve much earlier than he did.

“We had arrived at a point in our relationship where Cristiano needed new goals and a team that would play for him, because when he finds a team like that he is decisive. He is proving it in these months and he has also shown it with us,” he told DAZN cited by Goal.

“Here at Juventus, a programme of rejuvenation and restarting was born. If Ronaldo had stayed, he would have been an added value, but it is normal that he thought more about the present than the future.

“Ronaldo left on August 28, it would have been better for us if he had left earlier. We paid something for it, a little bit of a shock, we paid something for it in terms of points. If he had left earlier we would have had time to prepare better.”

After just eight games of the Serie A season, Juve are 10 points behind current leaders, Napoli.

A difficult season in 2020/21 under Andrea Pirlo still saw Ronaldo weigh in with goals, no doubt helping his side to an eventually respectable finish.

Without him, just 12 goals scored so far is indicative of their struggles, and strengthens Chiellini’s argument.