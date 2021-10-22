Fabrizio Romano issues teasing update on Newcastle’s hunt for new manager

Following their stunning takeover earlier this month, Newcastle United, now majority-owned by cash-rich Saudi-Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, are expected to undergo some major changes.

One of the biggest and first changes expected to happen at St James’ Park is finding a replacement manager.

Following his 1000th game in charge, Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties earlier this week and is now expected to be replaced by a manager with a bigger reputation.

Although several names have been linked with succeeding the Englishman, according to recent reports, the name at the top of the Magpies’ list is former Roma boss Paulo Franseca.

That’s according to a recent claim from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has suggested that the Portuguese tactician is ‘ready to accept’ the opportunity of becoming Newcastle’s new manager.

Paulo Fonseca is open and ready to accept Newcastle job. The board is still thinking about candidates, Antonio Conte is not even an option – former Roma and Shakhtar manager is frontrunner as of now. ?? #NUFC Fonseca wants Premier League chance after Spurs talks last summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2021

There is no doubting that finding the right man to lead the club forward through the first phase of this new era will be incredibly significant in the side’s future success.

However, although likely to pump millions into the side’s playing squad once the January transfer windows open, the first task on the club’s new manager’s hands, whoever that may be, will be to ensure that the Magpies remain in England’s top-flight.