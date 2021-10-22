It’s hard to fathom what would go through the mind of anyone who’s been sexually abused, but you have to imagine the natural reaction would be to suppress it and just try to erase the entire episode from your mind.

When you couple that with the fear of what could happen when they speak out, it’s not a surprise that so many allegations take years to come to light, but high-profile figures speaking out and being taken seriously is the only way to give hope and inspiration to others to come forward.

Former Man United star Patrice Evra is the latest public figure to come forward to speak about his experiences, and it’s predictably grim reading:

In his new book, Patrice Evra opened up about being sexually abused at age 13 by his head teacher. He hopes that by sharing his story, he helps children who are also suffering. (content warning: discussion of sexual abuse) pic.twitter.com/jNov27DLwT — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 22, 2021

Hopefully his story and experiences can encourage fellow victims to come forward and get the justice and closure they deserve.