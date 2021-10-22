It’s been a tumultuous week for Newcastle United, with the euphoria of the new owners taking over tempered by a poor performance against Tottenham Hotspur, and followed by the midweek mutual agreement of termination to Steve Bruce’s contract.

As things begin to settle down, one of the main areas of business will be the decision on who comes in to the managerial hot-seat to take the club forward in the initial stages of PCP Capital and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s ownership of the club.

According to multiple reports, including this one from BBC Sport, Paulo Fonseca has held talks with Amanda Staveley and would appear to be an early favourite.

However, former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has been tipped as a sensible bet by his former club colleague, Joe Cole.

“They [Newcastle] need to look for a manager who has some Premier League experience, whether that be somebody like Eddie Howe, Roberto Martinez or Frank Lampard,” Cole said on the Coral and JOE’s All to Play For podcast, cited by the Mirror.

“I know Frank is itching to get back managing and I think he would be a safe pair of hands for the role at this moment in time.

“He knows the Premier League inside out from his time at Chelsea and his playing career. He has had a front row seat in some of the biggest dressing rooms and managers the league has ever seen.

“Say they go and pull off a huge coup and bring in somebody like Icardi, he will know how that will affect the dressing room and how to manage him.

“I think he’d be a sensible bet for the job.”

Whilst Cole’s suggestion isn’t without merit, particularly because of the way in which Lampard had his Derby and Chelsea side’s playing, Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Stamford Bridge has highlighted Lampard’s tactical shortcomings.

Newcastle supporters would surely love a return to the type of football that Kevin Keegan’s swashbucklers played in the 1990s, but not at the expense of getting results to propel the Magpies up the table.