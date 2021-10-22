‘It’s the Club in My Heart’ – Tottenham Hotspur Forward Reveals How Much a Brazilian Club Means to Him

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura is under contract with the north London-based club until 2024, but it seems as though the 29-year-old has his post-European career all planned out.

In a piece for The Players Tribune, the forward talked about his career, personal life, and several other subjects, one being his love for São Paulo FC. Moura discussed wanting to win the Copa Sudamericana in 2012 before departing to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’d be walking around the training center and look at these photos of former champions. I was willing to do anything to earn a spot on the wall. Seriously, I really did think, If I have to tear up my contract with PSG to win something here, I will,” Moura said.

“When we played the final of the Copa Sudamericana in December that year, I knew it was my last chance. We were playing the second leg in front of 67,000 people at the Morumbi, and before the game, I thought about all my memories from São Paulo, all the goals I had scored, and all the friends I had made. I thanked God for every moment.”

Moura and São Paulo would win the tournament defeating Club Atlético Tigre. As a result, Moura would leave his boyhood club a silverware before departing for Europe.

The Tottenham forward would then discuss what São Paulo means to him, and how as a kid, he’d stay up watching matches and grew up in the Brazilian club’s academy.

“You have to understand how much that club means to me. Just talking about it gives me goosebumps,” Moura said.

“I pretty much grew up at the academy. I made friends there who I consider my brothers. I still stay up late to watch São Paulo play. It’s the club in my heart, the club of my life. I carry it with me everywhere I go.”

This article has caused some São Paulo to hope that the Tottenham forward will return to the club once his contract with the English side expires. Moura will turn 32 during the summer his deal with Spurs runs out and unless he wants to remain in Europe, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him return to his boyhood club in hopes of adding another trophy.