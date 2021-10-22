The world of football waits with bated breath to say just when and where Newcastle United will begin their assault on the transfer market.

After years of the most minimal investment from Mike Ashley, the Magpies, thanks to the deal done with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, are now the richest club in the world, according to MARCA.

Theoretically, no player in the world is now unaffordable for the Premier League outfit, but just throwing money at the squad won’t necessarily make them successful.

Whomever comes in as manager needs the right players to fit the footballing model that the club wish to work from moving forward.

A steady stream of agents offering their clients to the Magpies from this point onwards is only to be expected, though the club are in the enviable position where can pick and choose.

January 2022 is the earliest point at which they could make a splash in the transfer market, and according to SPORT TV cited by the Daily Mail, they could be set to do just that.

The outlet believe that Newcastle will pay the €80m (£67.5m) release clause for Porto’s Colombian marksman, Luis Diaz.

The 24-year-old already has seven goals in 11 games this season according to transfermarkt, and he’ll not only be an upgrade on whomever the club already has in situ up front, but it would signify a real statement of intent for the remainder of the season and beyond.