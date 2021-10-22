Video: Neymar clatters Ander Herrera after being nutmegged in training

Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar, evidently loves a bit of showboating, but not if it comes at his expense.

Many times we’ve seen the Brazilian flick balls over the heads of opponents, or use incredible skills to bamboozle any defender that is in his way.

In training with his club mates, however, he didn’t take too kindly to being nutmegged by PSG colleague, Ander Herrera.

As the rondo training move continued, Neymar saw his chance and completely upended Herrera to get immediate revenge.

