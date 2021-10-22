Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers crushing injury update ahead of Man United vs. Liverpool

Manchester United are set to face bitter-rivals Liverpool in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League fixture.

The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in what is one of the league’s standout matches.

Liverpool, led by manager Jurgen Klopp, currently sit top of the Premier League with the Red Devils down in sixth spot.

Having endured a poor run of form that has included just three wins in their last eight matches, in all competitions, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to claim a massive victory over his fiercest enemies.

The Red Devils were in action earlier this week when they hosted Atalanta in their third match of this season’s Champions League group stage.

Despite trailing two nill at half-time, United fought back exceptionally well and a winner from star man Cristiano Ronaldo ensured the Red Devils would complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback win.

However, looking ahead to this weekend’s notoriously competitive clash against Liverpool, Solskjaer has delivered a devastating injury update.

Despite being one of his manager’s most trusted players, attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is now a ‘doubt’ for his side’s next match.

Fred and Marcus Rashford are also understood to be facing a race against time to feature.

On his Zoom call this afternoon, Solskjaer says Fernandes is a doubt ahead of Liverpool game on Sunday. One of “two or three” carrying knocks after Atalanta. Fred and Rashford two others being assessed. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 22, 2021

United fans will be desperately hoping that Solskjaer can find a way to effectively replace any first-team players who could miss out through injury.

However, given the frequent criticism the Norweigan comes in for when it comes to his team selections – fans of the red half of Manchester may very well be fearing for the worse ahead of what is likely to be considered a ‘must win’ match.