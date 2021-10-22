Manchester United are set to host arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday in the latest helping of Premier League action.

The two sides, who are fiercely competitive, will meet in a tie that is expected to be the pick of this weekend’s domestic fixtures.

Looking to build upon their dramatic late 3-2 comeback against Atalanta earlier this week, the Red Devils, led by the under-pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will be desperate to get one over on their rivals.

However, while a lot of the pre-match build-up has been centred around who is likely to make both Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp’s starting teams, another aspect of the tie has been the ongoing debate over which player is currently the best in the world.

United, who recently re-signed attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, can comfortably boast that they have one of the world’s best-ever players among their ranks – however, another player who has emerged as a contender to be considered at the peak of the sport, is Liverpool wide-attacker Mo Salah.

When quizzed on which player he feels is most deserving of the recognition, Solskjaer said: “I’ll always back Cristiano, in any competition. He’s unique.

“His goalscoring record has been fantastic and he keeps on scoring.

“But that being said, Salah is, at the moment, on fire and you see some of the goals he’s scored lately, we know we have to be at our best.”