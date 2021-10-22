Man United’s Paul Pogba and Stella McCartney collaborate to produce world’s first vegan football boot

As technology continues to evolve, it’s not just electronic gadgets that are given a makeover.

The materials used and the processes applied to the making of sports clothing has become ever more scientific, and now Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, with the help of Stella McCartney, has taken things up another notch or two.

The pair have collaborated on the design for a pair of football boots, and have come up with a world first.

Pogba’s new Predators are completely vegan.

