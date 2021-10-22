Premier League star and wife held up at knife point as £1.5m mansion robbed

According to a recent and rather shocking report, an unnamed Premier League star, along with his terrified wife, was recently held up at knifepoint during a robbery at their home.

The player, who The Sun has chosen not to name, was said to have returned home after being released from the most recent international break.

While relaxing at his £1.5m mansion, the player, whose wife was taking a bath at the time, found himself at the centre of an armed robbery.

It has been noted that the gang of robbers were wielding machetes and smashed their way through a glass door.

The unnamed player was then said to have fought back the best he could but was clearly outnumbered and was consequently thrown around the property.

The gang of robbers then made off with watches, rings and other expensive items of jewellery.