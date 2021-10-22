St Etienne fans force match vs Angers to be delayed due to a mass flare protest

St Etienne are one of the biggest historical clubs in France with a history of success and a huge fanbase, but they’ve not had a great time of things in recent seasons as they’ve started to slip down the table.

This season has the early signs of a major disaster as Claude Puel has them rock-bottom, while they also have the dangerous combination of scoring less than a goal a game while also leaking plenty at the other end.

The fans are obviously furious, and they’ve forced tonight’s game against Angers to be delayed by throwing a ton of flares onto the field prior to kick-off:

They’ve made it clear that they aren’t happy, and it puts more pressure on the board to get rid of Puel, especially if they do lose the game when it’s eventually played.

