The reign of Steve Bruce at Newcastle United was ended earlier this week, however, the cloud from his time there still hangs over the club to some degree.

That’s because the former Magpies boss has been accused of banning journalists from doing their job of telling the truth, something that Bruce apparently didn’t like according to Craig Hope.

Hope, a Daily Mail journalist, was speaking on talkSPORT, and suggested that whilst he understood that Bruce was a decent bloke, he hadn’t shown it for long periods during a time where he’s been under immense pressure.