When Liverpool head to Old Trafford at the weekend, a Super Sunday atmosphere for the match against Man United is virtually guaranteed.

Ahead of the game, the visitors are very definitely the favourites, with the Reds’ front three in incredible form of late.

United’s defence will have to be at their very best to keep Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at bay for 90 minutes.

MORE: Man United’s injury blow

TalkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, however, believes that one of the chinks in Liverpool’s armour is that Virgil van Dijk still isn’t fully fit at this point and that the hosts could spring a surprise because it’s the sort of thing they do under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.