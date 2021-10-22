As of this moment, Erling Haaland remains a Borussia Dortmund player, though that hasn’t stopped the front man being linked with many of European football’s heavyweights.

The consistent speculation has clearly irked the Bundesliga outfit, and with good reason.

According to Bild, cited by the Mirror, Dortmund aren’t happy with their former manager, Thomas Tuchel, after his comments concerning Chelsea’s potential interest in the player.

However, the west Londoners face competition to land the player. The Times, cited by AS, note that Man City have already organised a meeting in January with his agent, Mino Raiola, to discuss the possibilities.

MORE: Man United’s injury blow

Furthermore, the perceived good relations between Raiola and the Paris Saint-Germain board make them a prospective employer for the young Norwegian too. Not to mention Bayern Munich, who are looking for a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, say Bild, cited by AS.

With each team jostling for position already, it’s going to be a long eight months of so before the summer transfer window opens, and if each team’s economic offer is of a similar value to the player, then sporting merit may come into play when Haaland decides where to move to.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona planning incredible deal for Kylian Mbappe to wrest him from the clutches of Real Madrid Donny van de Beek set to leave Man United in January but reports of Ajax return are wide of the mark Chiellini says Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo should’ve left Juventus earlier

Newcastle could trump every other club with what they’re willing to pay Haaland of course, but being at the start of a project as opposed to moving to a club that has a much more established pathway to success may not appeal.