Scenes of celebration are what football is all about, and when there’s an important goal or last-minute winner scored, a temporary and collective leave of the senses is taken by players and supporters.

One can’t help such an involuntary reaction, and that perhaps needs to be taken into account by the governing bodies when assessing certain issues.

When Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 95th-minute against Villarreal, it was blindingly obvious that Old Trafford would go nuts.

It probably could’ve also been foreseen that the Portuguese would take off his shirt in celebration.

In itself, such scenes are in keeping with the sport, however, according to the Daily Star, UEFA have fined the Red Devils £2,844 because supporters threw objects in the aftermath as well as sparking a mini pitch-invasion, which also saw United handed down a further £4,214 fine.

The terrible scenes at the London Stadium, where Rapid Vienna fans clashed with West Ham’s home support, were in stark contrast, and landed the Hammers in debt to the governing body to the tune of £50,571.

In both cases, the incidents were regrettable and perhaps UEFA’s perceived heavy-handedness will act as a deterrent in future.

The last thing that either club would surely want is for either travelling fans to be barred from going to European away games, or matches having to be played behind closed doors, as happened to West Ham back in 1980 when playing Real Castilla in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.