It would appear that the January transfer window can’t come soon enough for Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman hasn’t had a chance to make his mark for Manchester United since his transfer from Ajax, and it would make absolute sense for the midfielder to push through a switch elsewhere.

He has become a shadow of the player who was the orchestrator for the Dutch giants, and a big part of their epic recent Champions League run to the semi-finals.

Just three appearances this season per transfermarkt, and only one of which was for the full 90 minutes, tells its own story.

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that the player has ‘huge chances’ to leave Man United in January, though rumours of a return to Ajax is wide of the mark.

There’s nothing going on between Ajax and Manchester United for Donny van de Beek. Rumours about a potential comeback in January are considered ‘fake’ by all parties involved as things stand now. ? #MUFC #Ajax Btw, there are ‘huge chances’ for Donny to leave Man Utd in January. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2021

From the club’s point of view, there’s little point in keeping an unhappy player in situ, particularly if their only intention is to keep him on the bench.

Footballers thrive on confidence, and it’s obvious to everyone that van de Beek’s has been knocked out of him with such a lack of action over the past few months.

With Jesse Lingard also in a similar situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have an issue with squad depth at the start of next year.