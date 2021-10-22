Video: Emile Smith Rowe makes it 3-0 to Arsenal as they threaten to hammer Aston Villa

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Comprehensive home wins haven’t been overly common at the Emirates lately, but Arsenal are well on their way to one tonight after going 3-0 up against Aston Villa.

There’s an excellent flick into the channel to send Emile Smith Rowe away, although it does look like there’s a good deal of fortune in the shot to take it towards the near post as Emi Martinez had no chance:

The win would take Arsenal into the top half and only one point away from the top four, so the table will make much more pleasant viewing for Gunners fans this evening.

