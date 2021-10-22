Video: Former Gunner Emi Martinez denies Aubameyang penalty with wonderful save, rebound tapped in to make it 2-0

You can usually tell from the first look if something is a foul, but referees are always hesitant to give a penalty if something looks clumsy or out of the ordinary.

You can immediately see that the Villa defender is taking a huge risk here as he tries to get up from the floor and make a tackle in the same motion, and the replay shows that he did have to go through Alexandre Lacazette to get to the ball.

That’s a foul anywhere else on the pitch, but it took a VAR review for the penalty to be given. Former Gunner Emi Martinez did manage to save Aubameyang’s spot-kick, but he couldn’t push it wide enough and it was a fairly simple tap in:

