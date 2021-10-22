Ahead of the epic Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, has poured cold water on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s claim that the German has influenced referees when it comes to awarding United penalties.

It’s believed that a comment Klopp had made about the Red Devils being given too many spot-kicks is what has got the Norwegian’s back up, but the Liverpool boss wasn’t biting at such a leading question from a journalist in his pre-match press conference.

In true Klopp style, he just flashed his teeth and gave that throaty laugh to try and diffuse the situation.