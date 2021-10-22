(Video) Mo Salah breaks silence on uncertain Liverpool future

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has broken his silence on the uncertain future he faces.

Salah, 29, is out of contract in under two years time and despite speculation surrounding whether or not he’ll extend his stay, the Egyptian attacker has claimed his preference would be to remain at Anfield.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s best players, especially on current form, tying the prolific forward down on a new deal would undoubtedly offer the side a huge boost.

MORE: Liverpool could be without three stars for as many as five games due to AFCON schedule

Addressing his future, while speaking to Sky Sports, although Salah has admitted to his Liverpool future being in his employer’s hands, the 29-year-old has revealed he would like to see out the rest of his career in Merseyside.