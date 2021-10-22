Video: Thomas Partey sparks big celebrations as his first Arsenal goal opens the scoring vs Aston Villa

It’s too early in the season for “must-win” games, but Arsenal could really do with a win tonight to push themselves back up the table and to provide some momentum for the coming weeks.
Thomas Partey has proven over the years that he’s occasionally good for a screamer from distance, but it was a header from a corner that opened his account for the Gunners tonight:
Partey time at the Emirates stadium ?
The scenes are joyous as he celebrates but you can also see how delighted Lacazette is as the ball crosses the line, so this could be a big moment in their season if they can push on from this.