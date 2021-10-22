Video: “We’ll see him again soon” – Ole Gunnar Solskjær leaves the door open for loanee to return to Man United

Andreas Pereira failed to establish himself with Manchester United and the various clubs the 25-year-old went on loan to, so the midfielder decided to try his luck in Brazil.

Through his first handful of matches, Pereira appears to be living his best form as a footballer. The Brazil international’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed at Old Trafford as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær spoke with TNT Sports, where he stated that they’re keeping an eye on Pereira.

“Yes, we follow. Of course. [Pereira] is a great player and a fantastic person. I’m so happy for him and knowing he’s enjoying this moment. For us, the logic was: Andreas, go and show how good you are,” Gunnar Solskjær said. “I couldn’t give him enough playing time, and we know the quality he has. When they believe in him, he’s a top-quality player, so I’m happy for him.

“At a certain point in a player’s career, it’s important to have enough playing time at the highest level. Last year Andreas was on loan and didn’t play as much. Last season he played a lot of games with us, soon after we brought Bruno [Fernandes]. I’m happy for Andreas now, and we’ll see him again soon.”