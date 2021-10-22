Video: Wolves linked Guilherme Arana scores a spectacular goal for Atlético Mineiro

The January transfer window is a couple of months away, but teams are making plans for targets to pursue once the winter window opens. A recent report suggests that Wolverhampton Wanderers could look to reinforce their left-back position.

Wolves appear to be interested in Atlético Mineiro’s Guilherme Arana, who stood out during the Summer Olympics, where Brazil won the gold medal. The Premier League side has Fernando Marçal, but at 32-years-old, perhaps they could have an eye on a possible long-term solution.

If Wolves supporters need some convincing, here’s a strike Arana scored Wednesday night in Atlético Mineiro’s 4-0 victory over Fortaleza Esporte Clube. The 24-year-old Arana scored a screamer from outside the box.