As has become commonplace of late, players that are perhaps deemed as not good enough to play for their country of birth have bent the rules because of their ancestry.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash is the latest to do just that thanks to his Polish mother.

Back in September, Sky Sports reported that Cash was willing to apply for citizenship in order that he could represent Poland.

MORE: Liverpool to rival Barcelona for striker

Paperwork being sorted sooner rather than later was better as far as the player was concerned given that there’s just over a year until World Cup 2022.

On Saturday afternoon, journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted a photo of a happy looking Cash at the Polish embassy in London for a ‘We play for Poland’ meeting.

An official passport shouldn’t be too long in coming, meaning that Cash will have kissed goodbye to the opportunity of playing for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.