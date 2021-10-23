It’s likely to be a long time before Barcelona can compete with the big boys in Europe again, with new president, Joan Laporta, evidently looking at ways and means of easing the club’s financial crisis.

If he can keep them on an even keel until season’s end, there’s every chance that a splash in the transfer market can be made if certain other sales can be executed.

That said, there’s an area of the market that they’ll have to operate in over the next couple of windows to ensure that the growth everyone connected with the club wishes to see continues.

El Nacional report that the Catalans are interested, along with Manchester City, in a player being dubbed the new Neymar.

It’s arguable that the Blaugranes couldn’t even afford the old Neymar, but they’re almost certainly not in a position to compete with City to sign Ajax’s Antony.

The winger has only made nine appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants this season, but has already scored an impressive three goals and provided two assists per transfermarkt.

As a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, Antony would be a perfect addition for Barcelona, however, their project cannot be compared to the Premier League champions’ at this point.

As such, they aren’t really an attractive proposition for a player that is clearly destined for the very top.