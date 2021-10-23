As Barcelona attempt to rise like a phoenix from the ashes after Josep Maria Bartomeu’s ruinous presidency, it’s a given that the first-team will need to be trimmed even further if the club are to turn things around financially.

After not renewing Lionel Messi and allowing Antoine Griezmann to leave on deadline day, Joan Laporta has at least got some breathing space.

Moving on other high earners such as Ousmane Dembele is also necessary to continue the upward trend, however, it’s believed that, in fact, the Catalans want to renew the French World Cup winner.

Given his initial poor timekeeping and lackadaisical attitude, not to mention his persistent injury problems, it’s a wonder the player has lasted this long at the Camp Nou.

The injury situation has got no better, though it’s true that when he’s had periods free of any issues he’s looked unplayable at times.

That isn’t enough to justify keeping him at the club for a moment longer, mind.

Over the course of his four-year deal, he hasn’t come close on a regular enough basis to earn an extended stay, nor would it appear that he wants to stay either, if reports are to be believed.

With 90min suggesting that Man City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Liverpool are ready to vie for his services, given he will be a free agent at the end of the season, Barcelona would be mad not to cut their losses.