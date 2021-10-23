It was believed to have been one of the most difficult decisions of Saul Niguez’s career, but when he decided to go out on loan to Chelsea it was surely with a view to proving Diego Simeone wrong.

The Atletico Madrid jack of all trades had seemingly had enough of being shunted around the XI, being played in all manner of positions by his Argentinian coach.

Tired of not having a fixed position a move elsewhere was somewhat inevitable, though he surely couldn’t have envisaged a situation whereby Chelsea would already have decided not to sign him permanently just three months after taking him on loan.

MORE: Liverpool to rival Barcelona for striker

However, that’s exactly the scenario facing him now, according to La Razon.

The issue that Saul will also find is that there isn’t a place for him back at Atleti, given that the Rojiblancos are getting on just fine without him.

He’s unlikely to want to be kept in professional limbo for long, with a potential move to another Spanish club at season’s end perhaps a best-case scenario for the player.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid were right about Man United flop and don’t need him now despite his desire for Bernabeu switch Everton should abandon thoughts of planning January swoop for Alexis Sanchez Newcastle could be making a huge mistake by hiring Fonseca instead of Lampard

In the meantime, he’ll have to knuckle down under Thomas Tuchel and ensure he gives 100 percent in every training session, for no other reason than to keep focused and ready for what comes next.