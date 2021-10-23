So far this season Chelsea are already in superb form, with Thomas Tuchel carrying on where he left off in 2020/21.

The Blues will almost certainly be there and thereabouts in the Premier League and Champions league, and in that respect it’s little wonder that Antonio Rudiger’s intention is to continue at the club.

However, the German international’s future career hangs at the club is hanging in the balance at this stage, according to a tweet from respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

For some reason, it seems that the player and club are poles apart on contract discussions, leaving the way open for other suitors to muscle in.

According to ESPN, Bayern Munich are willing to take the player back to his homeland, with Real Madrid offering a new experience in La Liga.

Toni Rüdiger situation. Rüdiger priority is to stay, talks are still ongoing between Chelsea and his agents – but the agreement is ‘far from being reached’, as things stand now. ? #CFC Many clubs interested in signing Rüdiger in case he’ll be a free agent. The race is open. pic.twitter.com/gHEVSAQiW9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2021

Chelsea would certainly be worse off without his talents in their back line. A commanding and authoritative presence, to allow him to move for free at the end of the current campaign would be just about the worst piece of business the club could do at this juncture.

If you want the best you have to pay for it.

The other question Chelsea’s hierarchy need to ask themselves is if they’re willing to strengthen one of their direct rivals for the European competition, because Rudiger has a few good seasons left in him yet.

His importance to his current employers is self-evident.