The lunchtime Premier League kick-off sees top-of-the-table Chelsea take on bottom-of-the-pile Norwich City in what’s expected to be a complete mis-match.

The Canaries can’t buy a win at the moment, even though Daniel Farke’s style remains pleasing on the eye.

It’s perhaps that willingness to stick to an entertaining and attractive way of playing that hasn’t helped Norwich in their quest to move up the table.

There are no such problems for the Blues who have been at their swashbuckling best again this season.

Thomas Tuchel appears to have the knack of playing just the right staff and system for the opponents in front of them, which is ominous for the visitors to Stamford Bridge.

All the while Chelsea continue winning, the German will have the full support of the locals too, and his team selection for Saturday lunchtime has gone down well.

Callum Hudson-Odoi sat alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are a three-pronged triumvirate that could cause the best of teams problems.

All three will know that if they don’t perform, however, Tuchel will have no problems in hooking them.

Perhaps that’s the secret to keeping all top-level players hungry.

CHo, Kai, Mount is a deadly combo! Love this line-up but yeah missing my man Ruben in the starting lineup. C’mon you blues. Should not be too difficult to get the 3 points today ? — Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) October 23, 2021

CHO LWF KAI HARVETZ CF MOUNT RWF

CHAMPAGNE FOOTBALL AWAITS. pic.twitter.com/JWIWL1Kq2R — Bollingoali9 . ???? (@KingReturn9) October 23, 2021

Come on blues make us happy odoi odoi do something impressive pic.twitter.com/giXL3EmR8x — Stephen Stephen (@StephenStivo7) October 23, 2021