So far, so good at Everton for Rafael Benitez.

It’s a sign of just how well things are going for the Spaniard at Goodison Park that the narrative being spun before his hire because of his Liverpool association seems to have dissipated.

The Toffees currently sit in eighth position in the Premier League table, but are only three points behind Manchester City in third.

With no Champions League or Europa League commitments between now and the end of the year, the Merseysiders could, theoretically, steal a march on those clubs around them and arrive at the January transfer window in the healthiest of positions.

Dependant on who Benitez can sign in the transfer window, that’ll have a bearing on the second half of the campaign.

One player that they need to steer well clear of is Inter Milan flop, Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean hasn’t been the same player since he left Arsenal after a glorious spell, though it appears Everton are keen on him, according to Inter Live.

You would’ve thought that the club might have learned their lesson after their dalliance with another South American in James Rodriguez, however, the report states that the club are willing to swap Cenk Tosun for Sanchez.

If Everton need a striker, they can do far, far better than a 32-year-old whose glory days are well behind him.