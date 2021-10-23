Leicester City fans will love what Patson Daka did when he signed for Foxes

Leicester City signed Patson Daka from RB Salzburg earlier this year.

The striker, who is quickly emerging as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards, already has 81 goals and 34 assists to his name since turning pro.

Most impressively though, now plying his trade in England’s top-flight for Leicester City, Daka has already racked up five goals in his first seven appearances, in all competitions.

Following what is quickly shaping up to be one of Brendan Rodgers’ smartest ever signings, a recent report from the Guardian’s Ed Aarons has revealed exactly what the striker did when he first arrived at the club.