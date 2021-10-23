Jose Mourinho has always prided himself on being ‘special,’ however, Roma’s performance in the Europa Conference League this week left a lot to be desired.

Sacked from both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for his style of play and a downturn in results, a 6-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt was nothing short of utter humiliation for the Portuguese and his charges.

Mourinho almost certainly won’t allow that result to pass without significant and immediate changes being made.

Looking a little further ahead, it won’t be a surprise to see him authorise a clear out at the Italian giants either.

According to Calciomercato.com, former Man United star, Chris Smalling, could be one of the first names out of the Stadio Olimpico exit door.

Persistent injury concerns rather than a loss of form would appear to be behind the reasoning as to why Smalling would be allowed to move on.

The player is just coming up to his 32nd birthday, so his own options for employment could be limited elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Mourinho isn’t going to take such a monumental defeat lying down, particularly if it impacts on his own position.

His usual modus operandi of shifting the blame onto his players surely can’t be too far away…