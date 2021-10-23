The Steve Bruce era at Newcastle United is in the past, and not before time for many supporters of the north east club.

The manager was, perhaps, unfairly blamed for the Magpies’ ills to some degree, given that he rarely had much to work with financially in the transfer market.

In any event, the new incumbent certainly won’t be hamstrung in that sense thanks to the takeover ensuring that Newcastle are now the richest club in the world, per MARCA.

It would seem that former Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca, is on the verge of taking Bruce’s place in the St. James’ Park dugout.

The Daily Mirror note that Frank Lampard has pulled out of the running, leaving the way clear for the club to appoint Fonseca who has, apparently, impressed them with his vision.

His managerial CV is an interesting one, given that the majority of his 14-year coaching career has been spent in the Portuguese leagues.

A successful period at Shakhtar Donetsk and a brief foray into Serie A, as well as serious interest from Tottenham before they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo, has apparently qualified him to awaken this sleeping north east giant.

With Lampard’s entire playing career being spent in England, as well proving beyond doubt at Derby and, initially, at Chelsea that he has what it takes to forge a successful career in the Premier League, surely he would’ve been a better initial bet for Newcastle given the predicament that they find themselves in.

Fonseca has to come into a fractured dressing room in a league he doesn’t know and be expected to work miracles, and he’s unlikely to have the kudos and respect that Lampard would surely have been afforded too.

Further, the demanding Toon Army won’t give him any time to settle into the role either, he has to hit the ground running.

Another disaster waiting to happen…