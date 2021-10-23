With Steve Bruce having been unceremoniously dumped by Newcastle United in the aftermath of his 1000th game as a football manager, the hunt is on for his replacement.

Whomever does come in certainly has a job on their hands in terms of repairing a dressing room that, not only has appeared fractured for a long, long time, but also has a set of players that have been far too used to sitting on their laurels rather than putting in a shift for the north east giants.

Something has got to give if the Magpies want to bring the glory days back to Tyneside.

Clearly, throwing money at the first team will solve some but not all of their problems, hence why Jamaal Lascelles has issued a condemnation of his colleagues.

“When we are performing as we do it is going to put a lot of heat on the manager,” he said to the Mirror.

“We need to be accountable and look at ourselves as well because there comes a point when it doesn’t matter who is in charge, if the collective as players are not doing it, it doesn’t matter.

With the entire first-team squad evidently playing for their places, the players could do worse than heed Lascelles’ warning.

Some will almost certainly fall by the wayside under the new regime in any event, but with any clear out not happening overnight, they all have a prime opportunity of proving they can still be part of the new era at the club.

Perhaps the ship has already sailed for many, and trying to recapture their best form in the interim will be beyond them.