It’s fair to say that since signing for Manchester United, former Ajax star, Donny van de Beek, has had a nightmare.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Dutchman has barely featured, and in 2021/22, he has played a total of just 141 minutes across three games in all competitions according to transfermarkt.

To that end, Defensa Central, cited by The Sun, are reporting that van de Beek has instructed his agent to get him his dream move to Real Madrid.

Whilst it’s understandable why the midfielder would want to leave the Old Trafford outfit, particularly when the World Cup is just over a year away, it’s unlikely that Los Blancos would offer him an escape route.

MORE: Liverpool to rival Barcelona for striker

As The Sun recall, Zinedine Zidane wasn’t too impressed the last time van de Beek was being suggested as a possible recruit, leading to his move to United.

Clearly, the Frenchman was exactly right about a player that has made no impression whatsoever at the Theatre of Dreams.

More Stories / Latest News Everton should abandon thoughts of planning January swoop for Alexis Sanchez Newcastle could be making a huge mistake by hiring Fonseca instead of Lampard Man United shouldn’t hesitate to employ Antonio Conte if they tire of Solskjaer’s woeful management

With the likes of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde et al all still doing the business for Carlo Ancelotti, there’s little need for a swoop for the Dutchman at this stage.