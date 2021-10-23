Report: Celtic inquires about Grêmio ace to improve their midfield

Celtic FC finds themselves in a strange position in the Scottish Premiership as Ange Postecoglou’s squad sits fourth in the standings.

Nonetheless, it seems as though they a ready to improve the team come January. According to Globo Esporte, Celtic expresses interest in Grêmio midfielder Fernando Henrique.

The Brazilian media outlet states that a representative from the Scottish club carried out a consultation to understand the situation of the 20-year-old for the upcoming transfer window.

The midfielder’s name is debated in Celtic’s analysis area as one of the possible targets for next season. The reason why the Scottish giant has an interest in Henrique is due to the much-needed energy, tenacity, and resilience that the Brazil international would bring to their midfield.

Furthermore, Henrique can play any role in the midfield, whether as an attacking, central, or defensive midfielder. When it comes to the potential cost, Grêmio would want something in the neighborhood of $5 million (R$ 25 million) for the player under contract until 2024.