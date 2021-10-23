Report: River Plate looking to hold onto Aston Villa transfer target with extension

One of the sought-after players in South American football is River Plate forward Julián Álvarez. The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, and European clubs are noticing.

However, River Plate isn’t exactly ready to let him leave for Europe despite the interest from AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Aston Villa. Marca reports that the Argentine club’s president Rodolfo D’Onofrio is beginning talks with Álvarez and his representatives over a contract extension.

Álvarez’s deal expires next December with a termination clause of approximately €25-million. The report details that Álvarez has already received a three-year extension offer until the end of 2024.

Furthermore, the extension would have a buyout clause that would remain at €25 million, with only a slight increase to €30-million in the last ten days of each transfer window.

Aston Villa did invest in Danny Ings this summer, and Aston Villa is one of the top-scoring squads in the Premier League with 13, putting them sixth place. It will be interesting to see whether Villa continues its pursuit or whether there’s a limit.