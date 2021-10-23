Report: River Plate looking to hold onto Aston Villa transfer target with extension

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

One of the sought-after players in South American football is River Plate forward Julián Álvarez. The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, and European clubs are noticing. 

However, River Plate isn’t exactly ready to let him leave for Europe despite the interest from AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Aston Villa. Marca reports that the Argentine club’s president Rodolfo D’Onofrio is beginning talks with Álvarez and his representatives over a contract extension.

More Stories / Latest News
“They will reach the Worlds as the favorite” – Ex-Brazilian footballer believes Flamengo would be the Club World Cup favorite over Chelsea
“Bang average Championship manager!” These Aston Villa fans demand Dean Smith sacking
Premier League star and wife held up at knife point as £1.5m mansion robbed

Álvarez’s deal expires next December with a termination clause of approximately €25-million. The report details that Álvarez has already received a three-year extension offer until the end of 2024.

Furthermore, the extension would have a buyout clause that would remain at €25 million, with only a slight increase to €30-million in the last ten days of each transfer window.

Aston Villa did invest in Danny Ings this summer, and Aston Villa is one of the top-scoring squads in the Premier League with 13, putting them sixth place. It will be interesting to see whether Villa continues its pursuit or whether there’s a limit.

More Stories Julian Alvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.