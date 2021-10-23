The FIFA Club World Cup will occur in early 2022 in the United Arab Emirates. Chelsea FC booked their ticket to the competition after winning the UEFA Champions League this year.

Usually, the European side is the favorite in the tournament, but in 2012 Corinthians did pull off the upset when they defeated Chelsea. One of the players on that squad, Emerson Sheik, spoke to TNT Sports Brazil, where he stated that The Blues wouldn’t be the favorite if a particular team wins the Copa Libertadores.

Flamengo is facing Palmeiras in the Libertadores final. If the Rio de Janeiro-based club advances, Emerson feels that Flamengo would be the favorite to win the Club World Cup over Chelsea.

“The numbers are increasing, staying, and the rounds are decreasing. He remembered 2009. Today Flamengo has a lot more team than in 2009. I still believe in Flamengo’s Brazilian title. Flamengo, if passing through Palmeiras, arrives as the favorite for the Worlds,” Emerson said.

“It’s not crazy. I think Flamengo, passing Palmeiras, is the favorite. It’s not the fan talking. Even this interview will be repeated several times. If Flamengo wins, they will reach the Worlds as the favorite. And winning, this interview will run a lot.”

Flamengo is arguably the most talented squad not only in Brazil but in Latin America, so it will be interesting to see if they can become another Brazilian side to pull off an upset against Chelsea if they get that opportunity.