The Saturday lunchtime Premier League kick-off between Chelsea and Norwich City, a top versus bottom affair, was always going to be something of a mismatch.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries side have played some sparkling stuff at times this season but without reward, and leaving themselves far too open at the back has been an all too common theme.

Already 3-0 down before half-time, the second half began in the same manner as Ben Chilwell was played in behind the defence to arrow a daisy cutter into the far corner.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport