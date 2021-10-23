(Video) Ben Gibson shown second yellow for reckless sliding challenge on Reece James

Chelsea FC Norwich City FC
After trailing by fives goals to nill, if Daniel Farke’s afternoon couldn’t get any worse – it has now.

Defender Ben Gibson has been shown a second yellow card following a poorly timed challenge on Chelsea’s Reece James.

The centre-back, who picked up a card just after the half-time break, quickly racked up his second card and was subsequently sent packing by referee Andy Madley.

Goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-odoi, James and Ben Chilwell, as well as an unfortunate own goal, have set the Blues well on their way to retaining their top spot in the Premier League table.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

