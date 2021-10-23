(Video) Ben Gibson shown second yellow for reckless sliding challenge on Reece James

After trailing by fives goals to nill, if Daniel Farke’s afternoon couldn’t get any worse – it has now.

Defender Ben Gibson has been shown a second yellow card following a poorly timed challenge on Chelsea’s Reece James.

The centre-back, who picked up a card just after the half-time break, quickly racked up his second card and was subsequently sent packing by referee Andy Madley.

Goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-odoi, James and Ben Chilwell, as well as an unfortunate own goal, have set the Blues well on their way to retaining their top spot in the Premier League table.

