(Video) Excellent ball from Mateo Kovacic perfectly sets up Callum Hudson-odoi vs. Norwich City

Chelsea is on fire in the early stages of Saturday’s Premier League match against Norwich City.

Despite playing bottom-of-the-table Norwich City, manager Thomas Tuchel would have known that the weekend’s early kick-off still had the potential to be a dangerous fixture for the Blues.

Undoubtedly instructed to get off to a quick start, the Blues have not disappointed after midfielder Mason Mount opened the game’s scoring inside the first 10-minutes.

Just moments after Mount’s opener, midfielder Mateo Kovacic played a superbly weighted pass to an on-rushing Callum Hudson-odoi who went on to slot the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul.

