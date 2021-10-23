Chelsea thumped Daniel Farke’s Norwich City 7-0 during the Premier League’s early Saturday kickoff.

Despite coming into the match as the heavy favourites, Thomas Tuchel would have been aware that his team would have needed to still be at their best – especially considering striking partners Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were ruled out through injury.

Early goals from Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-odoi relieved the pressure and allowed the Blues to play with freedom before they went on to score another five.

Midfielder Mount ended up netting an impressive hattrick and speaking after the game, Tuchel took the time to hail the young Englishman.

“As you know we play with three strikers and Mason is one of the strikers,” Tuchel told reporters. “You can now maybe say that Mason is an [number] eight, between an eight and a 10, so not a real striker.

“So we depend also on him heavily, like I said, that’s why he plays a key role […] We depend on Mason and we want to because we like his style, we like where he comes from and we like his personality. He’s a top player and a top guy so we’re happy for him.”