(Video) Joe Cole baffled by fans who don’t appreciate Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was on fire during Saturday’s early Premier League match.

The Blues, who faced off against Daniel Farke’s Norwich City, were without striking duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after the pair were ruled out through injury earlier this week.

However, stepping up to fill the void both strikers have left was England international Mount.

After opening the game’s scoring inside the first 10-minutes and then converting from the spot in the second half, the talented young attacker managed to bag his hattrick in the game’s final moments.

Not only did Thomas Tuchel take the time to praise the midfielder’s impressive performance after the game, but former Chelsea star Joe Cole also sang the Englishman’s praises.

Speaking on BT Sport, Cole revealed how he has yet to speak to anybody who works in football that does not admire Mount’s talent.

However, going on to address the fans who are yet to be convinced by the midfielder, Cole said: “There is a usual swell of fans, I don’t know if they’re rivals fans or what – who don’t quite get it.

“But you want to sit them down in front of a touchscreen and educate them and show them. What this kid does is unbelievable.”