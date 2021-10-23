(Video) Jude Bellingham sits three defenders down before scoring wonder goal

Oh, my word! – Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has scored an absolute beauty on Saturday afternoon.

Recently in action against fellow Bundesliga side Arminia, the Black and Yellows, who ran out eventual 3-1 winners, saw midfielder Bellingham score a sublime goal.

With just under 20-minutes left to play, the talented England international spotted a gap in his opponent’s backline which he exploited as he danced his way through, and sat down three defenders, along the way.

The teenager then finished off his dazzling run with a cheeky dink over goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN+