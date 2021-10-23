(Video) Mason Mount adds Chelsea’s sixth from the spot vs. Norwich City

Chelsea has been rampant against Daniel Farke’s Norwich City during the opening Premier League match of the weekend.

Following goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, as well as an unfortunate own goal, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues raced to an impressive five-goal lead.

However, refusing to take their foot off the gas, the Blues won a penalty kick after midfielder Normann was deemed to have handled the ball inside his own area.

Midfielder Mount stepped up to take the spot-kick and although the England international missed his first attempt, after being instructed to retake it following an infringement from Tim Krul, the young playmaker ensured he didn’t make the same mistake twice.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct