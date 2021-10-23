(Video) Mason Mount drills Chelsea into early lead vs. Norwich City

Having lost striking duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner through injury earlier this week, Chelsea will be delighted that midfielder Mason Mount is back.

Knowing full well that his squad would need to fill the void left by Lukaku and Werner, Thomas Tuchel named a starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League match against Norwich City that included both Mount and Kai Havertz.

Looking to gain a quick advantage over bottom of the table Norwich City, the Blues could not have gotten off to a better start.

Just shy of the 10-minute mark, midfielder Mount popped up to fire home a drilled strike from the edge of his opponent’s area.

