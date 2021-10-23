(Video) Mount bags hattrick vs. Norwich City following selfless Loftus-Cheek assist

Chelsea FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has netted a well-deserved hattrick against Daniel Farke’s Norwich City.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will be pleased that his young English playmaker has stepped up to fill the void left by the recently injured duo of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Coming into Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off against the Canaries, the Blues, who sat top of the Premier League, will undoubtedly retain their top spot following a thumping 7-0 victory.

MORE: (Video) Mason Mount adds Chelsea’s sixth from the spot vs. Norwich City

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Mason Mount adds Chelsea’s sixth from the spot vs. Norwich City
Video: Norwich hit for five by Chelsea as Max Aarons puts through his own net
(Video) Ben Gibson shown second yellow for reckless sliding challenge on Reece James

After opening the game’s scoring and then converting from the spot, with just minutes to go, Mount managed to secure his hattrick after teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek opted against going for goal himself.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.